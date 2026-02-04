IIT Madras releases first-of-its-kind cancer genome database of Indian patients
CHENNAI: IIT Madras on Wednesday released a first-of-its-kind cancer genome database covering paediatric leukaemia, colorectal and pancreatic cancers and cancers that together account for a substantial share of mortality in the country.
The initiative, unveiled on World Cancer Day, aims to address India’s long-standing under-representation in global cancer genome studies and improve diagnosis and treatment outcomes through population-specific genomic insights.
Developed under the Bharat Cancer Genome Atlas (BCGA) and the clinician-centric Bharat Cancer Genome Grid (BCG2), the publicly accessible database (bcga.iitm.ac.in) provides anonymised whole genome sequencing data from Indian cancer patients, enabling researchers and clinicians in India and abroad to study genetic mutations unique to the Indian population.
The current release comprises genomic data from around 1,500 sequenced cancer samples, with whole genome sequencing carried out at IIT Madras.
About 30 per cent of the samples were collected from hospitals in Tamil Nadu, while the remaining samples were sourced from medical institutions across different parts of the country, including the North-East, such as Mizoram, ensuring representation of India’s genetic diversity.
According to a recent Indian Council of Medical Research report, one in nine Indians is likely to develop cancer in their lifetime, with cancer incidence rising by nearly 13 per cent annually since 2022.
Despite this growing burden, India lacks comprehensive genomic datasets that reflect its genetic diversity, often forcing clinicians to rely on treatment protocols developed using Western population data.
Project coordinator S Mahalingam, Head of the Centre of Excellence on Cancer Genomics and Molecular Therapeutics at IIT Madras, told TNIE that the database would help identify actionable mutations that can guide targeted therapies.
“Once we know which gene is mutated in a patient, we can avoid ineffective chemotherapy, reduce side effects, and even repurpose existing drugs if they match the genetic target,” he explained, noting that nearly 57 per cent of Indian cancer patients show clinically significant mutations that are still being analysed for treatment relevance.
Currently, whole genome sequencing of a single patient costs Rs 60,000 to Rs 1 lakh, depending on sequencing depth.
Mahalingam said costs are expected to come down with high-throughput sequencing and panel-based tests once recurrent Indian-specific mutations are identified.
The project has already collected samples from nearly 8,000 patients, with plans to steadily expand the database.
IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said Indian cancer patients often carry genetic variants not seen elsewhere, which may partly explain higher mortality rates in certain cancers, such as breast cancer.
“Drugs developed based on Western genomic data may not always work optimally for Indian patients. This atlas fills a critical gap and will support better diagnosis, treatment and drug development,” he said.
Senior medical oncologist Dr SG Ramanan of Apollo Hospitals underscored the need for training clinicians to interpret complex genomic data.
“Education is key. Molecular tumour boards, where experts distinguish driver mutations from passenger mutations, will become essential for translating this data into clinical decisions,” he said.
The project received principal CSR support of Rs 56 crore from Hyundai Motor India under its Hyundai Hope for Cancer initiative, with an additional Rs 3 crore earmarked to support treatment for children from economically weaker sections.
IIT Madras officials said the initiative marks a crucial step towards personalised, affordable cancer care in India.