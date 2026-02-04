World Cancer Day: Four in ten cancer cases globally preventable, says WHO report

NEW DELHI: Four in ten cancer cases worldwide could be prevented, according to a latest WHO report.

The new global analysis from the World Health Organization (WHO) and its International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) estimates that 37% of all new cancer cases in 2022, around 7.1 million cases, were linked to preventable causes.

The findings highlight the enormous potential of prevention to reduce the global cancer burden, the report published in the journal Nature Medicine said.

Drawing on data from 185 countries and 36 cancer types, the study identifies tobacco as the leading preventable cause of cancer globally responsible for 15% of all new cancer cases, followed by infections (10%) and alcohol consumption (3%).

Three cancer types – lung, stomach and cervical cancer – accounted for nearly half of all preventable cancer cases in both men and women, globally.

Lung cancer was primarily linked to smoking and air pollution, stomach cancer was largely attributable to Helicobacter pylori infection, and cervical cancer was overwhelmingly caused by human papillomavirus (HPV).

The study examined 30 preventable causes, including tobacco, alcohol, high body mass index, physical inactivity, air pollution, ultraviolet radiation and – for the first time – nine cancer-causing infections.

“This is the first global analysis to show how much cancer risk comes from causes we can prevent,” said Dr Ilbawi, WHO Team Lead for Cancer Control, and author of the study. “By examining patterns across countries and population groups, we can provide governments and individuals with more specific information to help prevent many cancer cases before they start.”