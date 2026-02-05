Victoria Public Hall turns back time, to conduct concerts and events like in the past

Working on the principle of ‘for the people and by the people’, mass-market bands like Motta Maadi Music, KM Conservatory, and others are actively involved in performing. “There are a lot of interested groups and individuals who are in touch with the highest level of authority, and with VPH. We encourage every idea and every art form,” assures Sivakrishnamurthy.

The musical concerts would eventually bleed into film clubs, screenings, workshops, masterclasses, theatre, stand-up comedy, and discussions around mental health and social issues. The aim is to create a space that blends entertainment with information — infotainment — and acts as a bridge of the past and the present. The legacy of the hall in photographs is on display on the ground floor, and the “modern, contemporary art shows are scheduled to happen on the first floor,” he notes.

At its heart, through this initiative, the government’s message to every individual stepping into this soil is to know that “there’s something here for them. They could come to VPH not just for a show, but to spend time, meet people, and return.”