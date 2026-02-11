Prepare to receive these powerful signals

Over the last few years, and especially throughout 2025, conversations around health have expanded beyond calories, macros, and weight loss. More people are beginning to understand that a healthy body and mind depend on far more than just numbers on a food label. At the centre of this shift is gut health, a concept rooted deeply in science and increasingly recognised as a foundation of overall wellbeing.

Our gut is home to a vast and complex ecosystem known as the gut microbiota. This ecosystem consists of trillions of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, that live primarily in the large intestine. Far from being harmful, most of these microbes are essential for human health. They help protect us from disease-causing pathogens, regulate immune function, influence metabolism, and play a key role in how we absorb and utilise nutrients from food.