Choosing the right cooking oil at home

Ghee: Traditional and heat-stable

Ghee remains one of the most traditional and stable fats used in Indian households. Because milk solids are removed during clarification, ghee is almost pure fat and has a moderately high smoke point (around 250°C). This makes it suitable for sautéing and frying at controlled temperatures (ideally 180-190°C).

It contains butyric acid, a short-chain fatty acid that may support gut health. Its low moisture content also makes it shelf-stable. While ghee is stable, it should not be overheated to the point of smoking. Moderation remains key.

Butter: Best for flavour, not frying

Butter has a much lower smoke point (around 177°C) due to the presence of milk solids and water. It browns and burns quickly when exposed to high heat. For this reason, butter is better used as a spread, added at the end of cooking, or used in baking where temperatures are controlled.

Its balance of fat and milk solids enhances flavour, and texture, which is why it is widely used in baking.