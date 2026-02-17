Choosing the right cooking oil at home

Oils are a daily part of Indian cooking. From tadka and sautéing to deep frying and baking, different cooking methods expose oils to different temperatures. What many people don’t realise is that oils behave very differently when heated. Choosing the right oil for the right purpose can protect both the nutritional value of your food and your long-term health.
Why smoke point matters
An important factor while selecting cooking oil is its smoke point, the temperature at which oil begins to smoke and break down. Once this happens, the oil loses beneficial nutrients and can form harmful compounds. Repeated exposure to high heat beyond the smoke point increases oxidative damage, which may contribute to inflammation and long-term health risks. Indian cooking often involves high temperatures, especially during tempering (tadka), roasting, and frying. This makes smoke point awareness especially relevant in our kitchens.
Ghee: Traditional and heat-stable
Ghee remains one of the most traditional and stable fats used in Indian households. Because milk solids are removed during clarification, ghee is almost pure fat and has a moderately high smoke point (around 250°C). This makes it suitable for sautéing and frying at controlled temperatures (ideally 180-190°C).
It contains butyric acid, a short-chain fatty acid that may support gut health. Its low moisture content also makes it shelf-stable. While ghee is stable, it should not be overheated to the point of smoking. Moderation remains key.
Butter: Best for flavour, not frying
Butter has a much lower smoke point (around 177°C) due to the presence of milk solids and water. It browns and burns quickly when exposed to high heat. For this reason, butter is better used as a spread, added at the end of cooking, or used in baking where temperatures are controlled.
Its balance of fat and milk solids enhances flavour, and texture, which is why it is widely used in baking.
Mustard oil: Strong flavour, high heat-friendly
Mustard oil, commonly used in Indian cooking, has a high smoke point (around 250°C). It works well for tempering, sautéing, and roasting. Cold-pressed mustard oil retains vitamin E and natural plant compounds that contribute to both flavor and nutrition.
However, like any oil, it should not be reheated repeatedly, as this reduces antioxidant potential and increases breakdown products.
Groundnut (Peanut) oil: Versatile and neutral
Groundnut oil contains a good balance of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats and has a smoke point around 230°C. Its mild flavour makes it suitable for frying, sautéing, and even certain dressings.
It develops minimal off-flavours when heated properly, which is why it is commonly used in Indian households and the food industry.
Rice bran oil: Heart-friendly and stable
Rice bran oil stands out because of gamma-oryzanol, a natural antioxidant compound that may support heart health by helping manage cholesterol levels. With a high smoke point (around 230°C), it is suitable for baking, shallow frying, and deep frying.
Its neutral flavour allows the natural taste of food to shine through without overpowering it.
Olive oil: Choose based on type
Not all olive oils behave the same way. Refined “light” olive oil has a higher smoke point and can be used for moderate heat cooking. Extra virgin olive oil, however, has a lower smoke point (around 190°C) and is best used raw, in salad dressings, dips, or drizzled over cooked food.
Heating extra virgin olive oil at very high temperatures reduces its antioxidant value.
Sunflower oil: High heat option
Sunflower oil has a high smoke point and contains vitamin E. It is commonly used for frying and high-temperature cooking. However, as it is rich in polyunsaturated fats, avoiding repeated reheating is important to prevent oxidation.
Rotating oils based on cooking technique, rather than sticking to one oil for everything, helps maintain nutritional balance while preserving traditional flavours.