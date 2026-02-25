Ramadan 2026: Here is how you can fast and stay healthy

Ramadan Intermittent Fasting (RIF) is marked by an abrupt shift in daily routine, eating patterns, and lifestyle behaviours. Although Ramadan does not prescribe calorie restriction or specific food types, the transition from daytime eating to a restricted window between sunset (Iftar) and pre-dawn (Suhoor) significantly alters dietary habits. Meals become fewer, often larger, and are commonly shared in social settings with family and friends. These behavioural shifts, along with changes in sleep duration and quality, circadian rhythm, and physical activity levels, influence cardiometabolic, inflammatory, and oxidative stress markers.
Dietary responses to Ramadan vary considerably between individuals and cultures. Some people consume more calories, particularly during Iftar where energy-dense, festive foods are common. Others maintain similar intake or reduce calories due to the shortened eating window and earlier satiety. Macronutrient intake also varies. In some populations, fat intake increases due to fried celebratory foods, while in others it remains stable. Carbohydrate and protein intake may rise or fall depending on food choices, appetite, and portion sizes. Hydration often declines because fluids are limited to non-fasting hours, which may affect energy levels and overall well-being.
Although shifts of up to 10% in macronutrient distribution have been observed, these changes are often not statistically significant. This suggests that overall macronutrient balance may remain relatively stable, while the types and quality of foods consumed change. Ramadan diets may show increased sugar intake through desserts and sweetened beverages and reduced intake of complex starches, indicating a shift in food choices rather than dramatic changes in total nutrient composition.
Dietary changes explain only part of the metabolic adaptations seen during Ramadan. Fasting itself triggers hormonal and metabolic shifts, including changes in glucose regulation, fat oxidation, insulin sensitivity, and appetite-regulating hormones. Alterations in gut microbiome composition, sleep patterns, circadian rhythm, and physical activity also contribute. Thus, metabolic changes during Ramadan are multifactorial and not determined solely by calorie intake or macronutrient distribution.
Practical nutrition recommendations for Ramadan
Ramadan is socially active, with Iftar gatherings often centered on abundant meals. Without mindful choices, this may lead to overeating, weight gain, and poor glycemic control, particularly in individuals with diabetes or cardiometabolic risk factors. However, simple, structured strategies can help improve health markers such as body weight, blood pressure, lipid profile, and overall metabolic health.
Aim for 8-10 glasses of water between Iftar and Suhoor. Include hydrating foods such as soups, watermelon, and fresh salads. Limit caffeinated beverages and sugary fizzy drinks to reduce dehydration and excess calorie intake.
Break the fast with two or three dates for natural sugars and fibre, followed by a balanced Iftar that includes vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins such as fish or skinless chicken, and moderate healthy fats. Avoid fried and heavily processed foods, and eat slowly to support satiety and prevent gastrointestinal discomfort.
Suhoor should be light yet sustaining. Include whole grains, protein-rich foods like eggs or dairy, healthy fats such as tahini or avocado, and vegetables for fibre. This balanced combination helps maintain satiety, stabilise blood glucose levels, and support sustained energy throughout the fasting hours. Limiting sweets, fatty foods, and high-salt processed items is equally important. Use herbs and spices instead of excess salt to enhance flavour.
Light to moderate evening activity, such as a daily walk, stretching, or gentle resistance exercises, supports metabolic health and helps prevent weight gain.
When approached mindfully, Ramadan fasting offers not only spiritual reflection but also a valuable opportunity to improve dietary habits, enhance metabolic flexibility, and build sustainable long-term lifestyle practices.