Ramadan 2026: Here is how you can fast and stay healthy

Ramadan Intermittent Fasting (RIF) is marked by an abrupt shift in daily routine, eating patterns, and lifestyle behaviours. Although Ramadan does not prescribe calorie restriction or specific food types, the transition from daytime eating to a restricted window between sunset (Iftar) and pre-dawn (Suhoor) significantly alters dietary habits. Meals become fewer, often larger, and are commonly shared in social settings with family and friends. These behavioural shifts, along with changes in sleep duration and quality, circadian rhythm, and physical activity levels, influence cardiometabolic, inflammatory, and oxidative stress markers.

Dietary responses to Ramadan vary considerably between individuals and cultures. Some people consume more calories, particularly during Iftar where energy-dense, festive foods are common. Others maintain similar intake or reduce calories due to the shortened eating window and earlier satiety. Macronutrient intake also varies. In some populations, fat intake increases due to fried celebratory foods, while in others it remains stable. Carbohydrate and protein intake may rise or fall depending on food choices, appetite, and portion sizes. Hydration often declines because fluids are limited to non-fasting hours, which may affect energy levels and overall well-being.

Although shifts of up to 10% in macronutrient distribution have been observed, these changes are often not statistically significant. This suggests that overall macronutrient balance may remain relatively stable, while the types and quality of foods consumed change. Ramadan diets may show increased sugar intake through desserts and sweetened beverages and reduced intake of complex starches, indicating a shift in food choices rather than dramatic changes in total nutrient composition.