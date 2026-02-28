Chennai Metro gets regulatory clearance to commission 14.6 km stretch from Vadapalani to Poonamalee Bypass

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited has received regulatory clearance to commission the first operational segment of its Phase II expansion, with the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety authorising services on a 14.6-km stretch of Corridor-4 (Yellow Line) between Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani.

The approval, granted by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety, comes with operating restrictions during an initial stabilisation period. Trains on the Poonamallee Bypass-Porur Junction section, with 10 stations, will run at 15-minute intervals, while the onward stretch from Porur Junction towards Vadapalani will see only one train operated in each direction at speeds below 25 kmph, effectively limiting frequency to around one train every 20 minutes.

These constraints are to remain in place for about a month, after which services may be scaled up subject to performance and safety reviews.