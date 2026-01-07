Fertility and diet: How functional foods support hormonal health and conception

Growing scientific research shows that nutrition plays a powerful role in supporting fertility across all genders. Diets rich in unsaturated fats, whole grains, legumes, fruits, vegetables, and diverse protein sources have been associated with improved reproductive health, better hormone balance, and higher conception rates. Rather than focusing only on supplements, a food-first approach using functional, nutrient-dense foods provides bioactive compounds that work at multiple levels of the reproductive system.

Functional foods support hormone regulation through several nutritional and biochemical mechanisms. Many micronutrients act as cofactors in the enzymes that produce sex hormones. Zinc, for instance, is essential for testosterone synthesis and helps stabilise hormone receptors, while magnesium and vitamin B6 support steroid hormone metabolism and help regulate the balance between oestrogen and progesterone.