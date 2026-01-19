Dusk to dawn to dusk: How Pongal weighs on the shoulders of Chennai’s tired sanitation workers

Swarnalatha*, who works the day shift, also says she doesn’t bother about the auspicious time. “I pray at my convenience because I have to show up at work. We don’t have a holiday like other employees. We take leave only when we are unwell, and that also with pay cuts.”

It is not just the day of Pongal that drains them; the days leading up to the festival are just as punishing. The cultural insistence on deep cleaning before Pongal weighs heavily on these women. Apart from cleaning their own homes, what is discarded by the others finds its way to roadsides and empty plots, turning personal acts of renewal into public messes that sanitation workers have to remove. Bhogi, in particular, adds to their woes. The ritual of pazhayana kazhidhalum pudhiyana pugudhalum — the discarding of the old to welcome the new — often translates into piles of waste dumped or burnt in the open. For these women, the symbolism of cleansing becomes yet another aspect of labour, as they are tasked with cleaning up the consequences of a celebration that is meant to signify fresh beginnings.

In stark contrast, when asked how Mounasamy*, who works with Mutharasi, would manage Pongal celebrations after long hours of tiring work, he responded reluctantly, “Ammavum, appavum, wife-um paathupanga. Enaku enna iruku madam?” The ease of his answer laid bare the gendered divide. Around Mounasamy, the other women sanitation workers and I exchanged looks of little disbelief and absolute envy, with grins tugging at our tired faces at the thought of a duty-free festival.

(*Name changed)