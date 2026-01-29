Adyar murder case: Wife, child of worker who was found dead also killed

CHENNAI: The murder of a migrant worker from Bihar, whose body was found stuffed in a gunny bag at Indira Nagar in Adyar on Monday morning, has taken a grim turn, with police confirming it to be a triple murder, including that of his two-year-old son.

Chennai police teams carried out search operations at multiple locations, including the Perungudi dumpyard, on Wednesday to trace the bodies of the victim’s murdered wife and child. The search led to the recovery of the child’s body from near the Cooum river at Madhya Kailash. Efforts are still under way to locate the woman’s body.

Five Bihar workers — Sikandar (33), Narender Kumar (45), Rabindranath Tagore (45) and Bikas (24) — have been arrested in connection with the case. The police are also probing whether the woman was sexually assaulted before being murdered, but officials said this could be confirmed only after the recovery of her body and postmortem examination.

According to the police, preliminary inquiries suggest that the family of three arrived in Chennai on January 21 in search of work and became acquainted with the suspects through a mutual friend. The family allegedly moved to different locations depending on the work secured by the group at various construction sites.

On the night of January 25, while staying at their most recent work site, the victim and the suspects allegedly consumed alcohol, following which an argument broke out when the suspects allegedly attempted to misbehave with the woman.