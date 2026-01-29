The curious case of microchipping: Has this been a viable solution in Chennai?

Against this backdrop of chronic abandonment, the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) microchipping initiative positions itself as a solution aimed at accountability. By registering pets and enabling tracking, the policy seeks to link animals to their owners. The GCC mandated microchipping and licensing for pet dogs and cats within city limits through a resolution passed on January 30, 2025. The deadline for pet owners to microchip was till December 14, 2025. Sumita and animal welfare activist Sudha Muthuvel voice out that when such initiatives become a compulsion and come with stringent deadlines and the burden of penalty, the pet abandonment issue isn’t tackled, and there is a rise.

A right solution?

Sudha observes that the extra burden of penalty of `5,000 for non-compliance has led to more cases of abandonment. Many pet parents haven’t even sterilised or vaccinated their pets, and when they abandon them, they are more susceptible to infections. She stresses that while many countries have successfully implemented microchipping, the lack of planning echoes louder here. Concurring, Sumita says, “If the purpose was to curtail pet abandonment, they should have given ample time to register their pets, and they should have explained the process properly. There have been massive issues with microchipping because implants weren’t done properly, and pets have died. The size of the microchip should pertain to the size of the animal.” She further continues, “It is about statistics and not doing it properly. Tenders have been procured for lakhs of vaccination and microchips.”