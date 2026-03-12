Chennai hospitals yet to feel impact of LPG shortage

CHENNAI : Many hospitals that TNIE spoke to on Wednesday said they had not felt the impact of the ongoing LPG supply shortage so far, though they remained cautious about the emerging situation and were keeping alternative arrangements ready.

Mohammed Farouk, Chief Operating Officer of Rela Hospital, said in a statement that the situation was manageable for now as educational and healthcare institutions were being prioritised for LPG supply. However, he added that hospitals may have to tighten the operations of their canteens if the shortage persists.

Raju Sivaswamy, vice-president of SIMS Hospitals, stated that food services for patients and attendants have remained uninterrupted. “We have arrangements in place for the next couple of weeks,” he said, adding that the hospital is gradually transitioning to electric cooking systems as a backup.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian told the media on Tuesday that hospitals would not face any LPG shortage this week. As a precaution, hospitals had been advised to keep items such as milk, fruits and bread ready and switch to electric or wood-fired stoves if required.