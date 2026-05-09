How Long Gaps Between Meals Can Quietly Slow Down Your Metabolism

With the fast pace of modern society, skipping meals or eating late has become common. This has become a lifestyle for many Indians living in urban areas and who have long hours of work, combined with long commutes and irregular schedules. Many don’t seem to realise that a long gap between meals can damage your metabolism on a long-term basis and affect your weight, the hormones in your body, and your amount of energy.

While metabolism does measure your rate of burning calories, it is also very much based on a finely regulated system that is controlled by hormones such as insulin, cortisol, and ghrelin. When you skip or go a long time without eating, your body starts to go into “conserve mode”, which means it slows down so that it does not burn as many calories.