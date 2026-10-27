High waves from Cyclone Arnab flood Ennore Expressway, traffic diverted

CHENNAI: A stretch of the Ennore Expressway in north Chennai was closed to traffic on Tuesday after high waves driven by Cyclone Arnab overtopped the shoreline embankment and spilled onto the road. Four coastal districts and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) were put on heightened alert.

The measures announced by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) followed India Meteorological Department (IMD) warnings of rough seas and high waves along the Tamil Nadu coast.

Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management B Chandramohan said precautionary measures were being taken along the coast, including in Mahabalipuram, Villupuram and Cuddalore, with field officials closely monitoring the situation.

In north Chennai, rough seas battered the coast ahead of Cyclone Arnab’s expected landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast between 2 am and 4 am on Wednesday. Dozens of vehicles were knocked over as waves spilled onto the Ennore Expressway, prompting police to divert traffic. The affected stretch was closed and is being monitored by GCC and revenue department officials.

Seawater also entered parts of Thalankuppam but receded before reaching nearby houses, sources said. All coastal habitations had been moved to safety, and officials were maintaining a close watch. Monitoring would continue until the cyclone weakened, Chandramohan said.

The impact was felt in several coastal settlements, including Bharathiyar Nagar, Burma Nagar, Nettukuppam, Thalankuppam, Indira Gandhi Kuppam, Periyakuppam and Chinnakuppam, sources said.