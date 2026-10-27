Andhra, Odisha rush to evacuate people before Cyclone Arnab's early morning landfall

Andhra Pradesh and Odisha set up nearly 4,000 cyclone shelters and moved thousands of people to safety while the railways cancelled at least 50 trains in the region ahead of the "very severe" cyclonic storm Arnab's landfall near Visakhapatnam early on Wednesday.

At least 21 flights were cancelled at Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam airports on Tuesday, affecting services to Chennai, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and Kadapa. For Wednesday, 15 flights at Vijayawada airport have been cancelled, an official said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the cyclone was hurtling towards the Andhra Pradesh coast with increased speed and was expected to make landfall between 2 am and 4 am of October 28.

The storm was 170 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam and 170 km east-northeast of Andhra Pradesh's Machilipatnam. Upon landfall, the sustained wind speed was expected to be 125-135 kmph and occasionally gusting up to 150 kmph.

Both the eastern coastal states have put disaster management personnel on standby and imposed traffic restrictions on many roads.

The Andhra Pradesh government has set up 2,131 cyclone shelters across the state's 20 districts, kept 1,087 medical teams on standby in areas likely to be affected by the storm, and readied 8,281 emergency beds and 1,274 ambulances, officials said.