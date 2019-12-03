Home Cities Delhi

Congress to seek rollback of Section 7 in Centre’s notification on Delhi's unauthorised colonies

The issue is all set to become a big talking point ahead of the Assembly elections.

Representational picture of unauthorised colonies in Delhi

Representational picture of unauthorised colonies in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress will hold a protest near the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, seeking removal of Section 7 of the Centre’s notification granting ownership status to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

Former MLA Mukesh Sharma, the chief spokesperson of the Delhi Congress, said thousands of people living in such colonies, as well as representatives of residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), had pledged their support to the party in its quest for justice for the settlers.

“The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is misleading the people. A sword is still hanging over the heads of residents of unauthorised colonies. The Delhi government has endorsed Section 7 in the Centre’s notification, in collusion with the BJP. It is a clear ploy to displace settlers in unauthorised colonies,” the Congress spokesperson said.

According to the section in question, no property rights shall be vested in land falling in reserved, notified forests or zone O.

Leader of opposition in Assembly Vijender Gupta, however, said that the Congress was trying to create confusion among residents as only some parts of a particular colony would be affected.

“It is not like that entire colony will fall under the purview of the said section. There are problems at a few locations, but only a handful of households or a road will be affected. Solutions would be found,” he said.
From the time the Centre cleared the proposal of the Union urban development ministry to confer ownsership rights on settlers at unauthorised colonies, the AAP, Congress and the BJP have been vying for credit for the same.

