Unclaimed bodies of three workers to be sent to Bihar

At LNJP hospital, 34 out of 43 dead bodies were taken for post mortem while the rest 9 bodies were taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital.

Published: 11th December 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Police officers map the factory site using a 3D mapping device, in Anaj Mandi area near Filmistan, in New Delhi on Tuesday

Police officers map the factory site using a 3D mapping device, in Anaj Mandi area near Filmistan, in New Delhi on Tuesday (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The bodies of three migrant labourers who lost their lives in the massive Anaj Mandi fire remain unclaimed till Tuesday evening.

According to police personnel on duty at the Mortuary department in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital, the three deceased have been identified but no member from their family had come to claim the body.

“Out of 43, two people have died of burning. Their bodies are totally charred while all the others lost their lives due to suffocation. All the three unclaimed bodies are from Bihar. The post mortem will be over by tomorrow and they will be sent to their hometown. Some family members were informed at late Sunday evening. The relatives of the deceased living in Delhi had come to claim,” the police noted.

On Tuesday, 17 bodies were to undergo post mortem out of which 14 were done. The police added that the family of the deceased have identified the bodies and are being sent in ambulances. “They are not kept in ice and rather embalmed. The mortuary department has sufficient staff who have been working since immediately after the incident,” an official from the department said. Hospital authority said that 14 survivors are admitted out of which two are in the  ICU.

Victims of the blaze

Out of 43 people who died in the massive fire, only two died of burning.

Their bodies were totally charred. However,  all the other victims lost their lives after suffocating in the poorly-ventilated building.

Nine of them suffered from burns and four are being treated under the medicine department at LNJP hospital. A teenager is being treated in the paediatrics department.

