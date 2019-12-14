Home Cities Delhi

Nirbhaya case: Convict’s review plea opposed by victim's mother

Nirbhaya’s mother contends that the convicts' executions are being held up because of their delaying tactics.

Nirbhaya’s mother, who has been demanding death to four convicts, comes out of the Patiala House Courts Complex in New Delhi on Friday

Nirbhaya’s mother, who has been demanding death to four convicts, comes out of the Patiala House Courts Complex in New Delhi on Friday| Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The mother of Nirbhaya has approached the Supreme Court on Friday opposing the review petition of one of the gang-rape and murder convicts in the case. She has urged that her petition to be included in the hearing of the review petition of convict Akshay Kumar Singh, whose plea is to lined up for hearing on December 17. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde allowed the plea to be heard with Akshay’s petition. 

In her plea, Nirbhaya’s mother stated that inordinate delay is occurring in the execution of the four convicts because of their delaying tactics. Earlier this week, Akshay had filed a plea seeking a review of the Supreme Court’s 2017 verdict which upheld the capital punishment given to him and three others by the Delhi High Court and the trial court in the case.

ALSO READ| Nirbhaya's mother urges government to ensure DCW chief ends her fast

In September 2013, a special fast-track court had handed capital punishment to the four convicts, saying that the case fell in the rarest of rare category. The Delhi High Court had upheld the sentence the next year. Six people were involved in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case that rocked the country.  One of the other accused, who was a juvenile, had been sent to a reform centre for three years. Another convict, Ram Singh, committed suicide in the Tihar Jail in March 2013.

Meanwhile, Nirbhaya mother’s petition for hanging the convicts immediately will be taken up by a Delhi court on December 18. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora observed that since the review petitions of one of the convicts shall be heard by the apex court on December 17, the court shall wait for the Supreme Court decision before issuing death warrants. 

