CAA stir: Detained Jamia students released; protests spill into Hyderabad, Kolkata campuses

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here on Sunday, were released in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said.

Earlier on Sunday night, the Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) issued a direction to the SHO of Kalkaji Police Station to release the "injured" Jamia students held there or take them for treatment at a reputed hospital without any delay.

The commission also directed the officer to file a compliance report by 3 pm on Monday.

In the order, DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said failure to implement it will attract appropriate action.

ALSO READ | Jamia protest: Police pulled my hair, took my phone and broke it, says woman journalist

Protesters torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with the police in New Friends Colony, near Jamia Millia Islamia, during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and fire fighters injured.

Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob, but denied firing at them.

However, videos of purported police firing, injured students in the university bathroom as well as footage of them bleeding emerged on the social media.

But Delhi Police refuted reports of any casualty during the clashes.

ALSO READ | Modi government making its presence felt through oppression on students, journalists: Priyanka Gandhi

Following the arson on roads, police entered the Jamia university campus, where tension prevailed as several persons were detained for alleged involvement in the violence.

This incident happened after a similar protest in the Aligarh Muslim University, where hundreds of students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act clashed with police on Sunday at a campus gate after which the university administration announced the closure of the institution till January 5.

Aligarh Muslim University Registrar Abdul Hamid said the police entered the campus late Sunday night and clashes were reported from inside.

"Hostels are beng evacuated," he said.

The clashes at AMU started after agitation by Jamia students against the legislation turned violent and police used batons and teargas to disperse them.

Several students were injured in the national capital.

The AMU students started gathering at the Babey Sir Syed Gate and shouted slogans against the law and police action on the demonstrators in Delhi.

The AMU students broke the police cordon and fought pitched battles with the police. AMU Proctor Prof Afifullah Khan said some security personnel were injured in brick-batting near the gate.

An official of the Rapid Action Force, who sustained head injuries, was seen asking for a helmet in a video.

PHOTO STORY | Delhi police crackdown of protesting Jamia students draws flak

Tension prevailed in the area as police used batons and teargas to control the situation.

Police have sealed all gates to the campus.

AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid said, "AMU has been closed till January 5. Hostels are being evacuated."

He said police have entered the campus and clashes with protesters have been reported from inside.

"The university is closed from today (15/12/2019) till 05/01/2020. This is being done due to disturbances created by some antisocial elements for last three days," he said.

"All other offices will remain open as usual and the closure of the university is for the purpose of reading and examination only. The remaining examination will be conducted after 05/01/2020," the said in a statement.

He said the schedule for the examination will be notified later.

Students of Moulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), in Hyderabad, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi and Kolkata’s Jadavpur University also held demonstrations in solidarity with the Jamia students.

In Hyderabad, students gathered in large numbers on Sunday night at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) and University of Hyderabad (UoH) and raised slogans against the Act.

The students also raised slogans against the Delhi Police, condemning the police brutality in JMI and AMU.

They also burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah as part of their protest.

MANUU students have been conducting protest rallies since the past few days against the CAA.

The UoH Students Union has called for a torch rally on the campus on Tuesday evening against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

(With ENS Inputs)