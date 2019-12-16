Protesters raise slogans outside Delhi police HQ against action in Jamia

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Thousands of people, mostly students, came out to protest late on Sunday night to protest against alleged police brutalities against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University who were protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act.

People started gathering outside Delhi Police Headquarters in ITO at 9 pm after a call for it was given by the JNU Students Union. Protestors included students from Jamia Millia, Delhi University, Bhim Army, members of Bhim Army and members of the civil society



The protestors termed Delhi Police' handling of the situation near Jamia Milia Islamia on Sunday “barbaric”.

The protesters raised anti-police slogans and anti-BJP government slogans outside the headquarters in ITO area.

Loud chants of "Dilli police Jamia chodo, Amit Shah Murdaabad," resounded across what is one of the busiest intersections of the city. Traffic halted on the busy Vikas Marg and protestors blocked the road and sketched anti-government graffiti on the road.

The protestors demanded release of Jamia students who were detained earlier. Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid too arrived at the protest site to show solidarity with protestors.



“We will fight this in court. We should protest but ensure that we do it with Ahimsa. If there is violence we will lose our moral right to protest. We have to ensure protests are peaceful,” he said. Water canons and police buses were deployed outside the headquarters by midnight.

South-East Delhi schools to be closed on Monday



All schools in southeast Delhi area will be closed on Monday in view of the situation that emerged after violence near the Jamia university, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced. “In Delhi’s south east district areas including Jamia, Okhla, New Friends Colony and Madanpur Khadar, all government and private schools will remain closed tomorrow. Delhi government has taken the decision in view of the current situation,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

Vacate Jamia: Minority body tells Police



The Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) on Sunday directed Delhi police to “vacate Jamia campus right away” as videos of policemen attacking students inside Jamia Milia Islamia emerged. “Reports and videos coming out Jamia Millia, show extreme brutality and lawlessness of Delhi police which is right now attacking students in the Jamia library and mosque. I hereby direct police to stop brutality and vacate Jamia campus right away,” said Zafarul Islam Khan, Chairman, The Delhi Minorities Commission.

Brinda Karat alleged that the entry of police in the university had the blessings of Home Minister Amit Shah.



"Where is the police commissioner? Where is Amit Shah, obviously he has given permission to the police to enter the campus," she alleged.

Earlier in the day, protestors torched several vehicles near Jamia university and clashed with police.

Later, police entered the varsity campus to control the situation and said they detained some of the people who allegedly indulged in violence.

But Jamia university administration said its students were not involved in the violence.

Commuters faced a harrowing time as traffic was thrown out of gear for several hours in the areas gripped by tension after the clash and Delhi Metro shut 13 stations.

Soon after the violence, Jamia Millia Islamia Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan claimed that Delhi Police entered the campus forcibly without any permission and beat up staff members and students who were forced to leave the campus.