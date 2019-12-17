Home Cities Delhi

Jamia violence: Police arrest 10 with criminal backgrounds, none of them students

According to a senior police officer said, no student has been arrested for the Sunday night's violence and arson in which four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged.

Published: 17th December 2019 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 03:10 PM

Jamia Millia Islamia university Students gather for a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and Sunday's alleged police crackdown in the University in New Delhi on Monday December 16 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ten men have been arrested in connection with the violence outside Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), police said on Tuesday, adding that none of them is students. 

Police also said that most of them have a criminal background. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police, southeast, Chinmoy Biswal said that nobody owned up to the protest that turned violent on Sunday. 

"Nobody owned up to that protest. We have so far arrested 10 men under the charge of rioting," he said, adding that they were held from areas near the university.

Meanwhile, the government has issued transfer orders for Additional DCP, Southeast Kumar Gyanesh. The orders came after police allegedly opened fire at the protest at JMI. The police however denied that they opened fire.  

The senior police officer further added that Sunday evening protest was "well-planned" as the protestors had prepared wet blankets to lessen the impact of tear gas shells. He added that the protestors also had petrol bombs.

"Some of the protesters carried wet blankets and they were putting them on tear gas shells to minimize their impact. It did not seem to be spontaneous but well planned. Petrol bombs were also hurled at us by the protesters. These things do not happen on the spot, it shows that it was a conspiracy. An investigation is on," Biswal said.

The university administration said that those still protesting were not students. 

A university official said that among those gathered outside JMI on Tuesday to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act, "very few" were students. "Because of the vacations, most students have left the university. Very few at the protest are our students. Most of them are locals," he said. 

Meanwhile, there was a protest at Delhi University against the CAA and one was to be organised at Shaheedi Bagh by Pinjratod girls.

The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
K Jayalakshmi

Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker

Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month 
K Jayalakshmi
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
