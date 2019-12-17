Jamia violence: Police arrest 10 with criminal backgrounds, none of them students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ten men have been arrested in connection with the violence outside Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), police said on Tuesday, adding that none of them is students.

Police also said that most of them have a criminal background.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, southeast, Chinmoy Biswal said that nobody owned up to the protest that turned violent on Sunday.

"Nobody owned up to that protest. We have so far arrested 10 men under the charge of rioting," he said, adding that they were held from areas near the university.

Meanwhile, the government has issued transfer orders for Additional DCP, Southeast Kumar Gyanesh. The orders came after police allegedly opened fire at the protest at JMI. The police however denied that they opened fire.

The senior police officer further added that Sunday evening protest was "well-planned" as the protestors had prepared wet blankets to lessen the impact of tear gas shells. He added that the protestors also had petrol bombs.

"Some of the protesters carried wet blankets and they were putting them on tear gas shells to minimize their impact. It did not seem to be spontaneous but well planned. Petrol bombs were also hurled at us by the protesters. These things do not happen on the spot, it shows that it was a conspiracy. An investigation is on," Biswal said.

The university administration said that those still protesting were not students.

A university official said that among those gathered outside JMI on Tuesday to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act, "very few" were students. "Because of the vacations, most students have left the university. Very few at the protest are our students. Most of them are locals," he said.

Meanwhile, there was a protest at Delhi University against the CAA and one was to be organised at Shaheedi Bagh by Pinjratod girls.