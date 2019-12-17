Home Cities Delhi

Jamia crackdown: 11 Delhi Police officers transferred

The names of 10 more Delhi Police officers were also included in the transfer list released by the Home Department of the Delhi government.

Published: 17th December 2019

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Following the police crackdown against students in Jamia Millia Islamia, several Delhi Police officers, including Additional Police Commissioner of South-Eastern district Kumar Gyanesh have been transferred.

The names of 10 more Delhi Police officers were also included in the transfer list released by the Home Department of the Delhi government on Monday. However, Delhi Police headquarters said that the transfers were "routine" ones.

Information to this effect has been issued on Monday by the Deputy Secretary of the Home Department of the government of Delhi. A total of 11 officers -- five IPS and six officers from DANIPS service of Delhi Police -- were mentioned in the transfer order issued.

According to the order, among the 2010 batch IPS officers, Brijendra Kumar Yadav has been removed from DCP security and sent as Additional DCP-1 North West District. Pratap Singh, an IPS officer from 2011 batch, has been removed from the post of Additional DCP-1 in South-West District and sent to South-Eastern District.

While in the south-eastern district, Kumar Gyanesh, Additional DCP-1, DANIPS service, has been removed and posted in South-West district in place of Pratap Singh.

It is noteworthy that Kumar Gyanesh was the additional DCP-1 when the violence took place in the Jamia Nagar and Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday. Delhi Police insiders say that after the incident, Delhi Police removed him from the district with immediate effect to thwart questions being raised against it.

Similarly, 2011-batch IPS officer Shankar Chaudhary has been removed as Additional DCP-PCR and given the charge of DCP-Traffic.

Abhishek Dhania, a 2012-batch IPS officer, has been moved from DCP-Traffic and sent as Additional DCP-1 Eastern District. Vikram Harimohan Meena (2015 batch IPS) has been moved from Additional DCP South-West District to to DCP-Traffic.

The first name in the list of 6 DANIPS officers transferred is Suman Nalwa, a 1996-batch officer. She has been moved from the Principal of Police Training School, Dwarka and sent as DCP Special Branch (Intelligence Branch). Whereas Bhishma Singh, a 1997-batch DANIPS officer, has been moved from Additional DCP-1 North-West district to DCP Cyber (Crime Branch).

Sushil Kumar Singh, a 2006-batch DANIPS officer, was posted as Additional DCP-2 North West Delhi District. He has been made the additional DCP of the Security Wing. Similarly, 2009-batch DANIPS officer Pawan Kumar is now Additional DCP (Prime Minister's Security). Whereas Sandeep Bayala of 2009 batch, who was the Additional DCP (Prime Minister's Security) till now, will be the Additional DCP-Police Control Room.

