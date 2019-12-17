Home Cities Delhi

No bullet fired by Delhi police during protests at Jamia: MHA officials

The officials also said that 10 persons with criminal background have been detained in connection with the protests and more anti-social elements are being tracked.

Published: 17th December 2019 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 12:40 PM

Jamia protests

Videos of purported police firing, injured students in the university bathroom as well as footage of them bleeding emerged on the social media. But Delhi Police refuted reports of any casualty during the clashes. (Photo | Arun Kumar P, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: No bullet was fired by police during violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act at Jamia Milia Islamia University on Sunday, Home Ministry officials said.

There have been allegations that police fired bullets on protesters during the agitation at Jamia.

"No bullet was fired by the Delhi Police during protests at Jamia. All 10 persons detained have criminal background. More anti-social elements are being tracked," the officials said, citing a Delhi Police report.

Several vehicles, including buses, were burnt down and public properties destroyed during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which was passed by Parliament last week.

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The Act says refugees of six communities will be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of 11 years earlier.

