Students injured during Jamia protests get discharged from hospitals

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The protesters who were admitted to the Holy Family Hospital in Sukhdev Vihar were discharged on Monday, officials said.



After a clash between protesters and police during a demonstration near Jamia Millia Islamia, at least 26 injured people were taken to the Holy Family Hospital.“Some protesters were discharged late night and early morning on Monday. By evening all of them were discharged,” added the official.



ALSO READ | Citizenship Act stir: Students across India hit streets in solidarity with Jamia

Father George PA, spokesperson of Holy Family Hospital had said that along with protesters, two police personnel were also admitted who had suffered head injuries after stone-pelting.



Other injured protesters were taken to Alshifa Hospital in Okhla. On Sunday, the hospital authorities said that they had treated more than 80 patients. “We don’t want more people to be admitted to hospitals. We’ve decided to make our demonstration as peaceful as possible,” said Yousuf, a third-year Jamia student.