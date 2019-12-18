Citizenship Act stir: Don’t give Hindu-Muslim colour to protests, says AAP 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday urged the Bharatiya Janata Party not to give “Hindu-Muslim” colour to the recent protests against the amended Citizenship Act, saying from Kerala to West Bengal, everyone is against it.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the amended Citizenship Act is an agenda of everyone living in India.

ALSO READ: AAP's Seelampur MLA urge locals to register protest peacefully

“The BJP should not give Hindu-Muslim colour to the matter. AAP and others are against the CAA because it is against B R Ambedkar’s principles. It is not a matter of just Muslims but of every person who goes out to work,” he said.

“From West Bengal to Kerala, everyone is opposing the CAA,” Singh said.Reacting to reports that 10 people having criminal background were arrested for allegedly being involved in the violence near the Jamia Millia Islamia University here, Singh asked “why did the police enter the hostel and the library and hit them” if none of the students were involved in the violence.

On Sunday, scores of people, including Jamia students and policemen, were injured, four DTC buses were set afire and over 100 private vehicles were damaged when protesters opposing the CAA turned violent and clashed with police.

(With PTI inputs)