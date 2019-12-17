Home Nation

AAP's Seelampur MLA urge locals to register protest peacefully

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to Delhiites to maintain peace, saying violence cannot be tolerated in a civilised society.

Published: 17th December 2019 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

AAP MLA from Seelampur Mohd Ishraq Khan

AAP MLA from Seelampur Mohd Ishraq Khan (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP and its Seelampur MLA Haji Ishraq appealed to the people to register their protest peacefully after the area witnessed violence on Tuesday during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law torched several motorbikes, pelted stones at police and damaged public buses in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area in fresh violence in the national capital over the citizenship amended act.

Police resorted to baton charges and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

The situation is volatile and tense but under full control, said a senior police officer.

"I am appealing all the people to register protest and convey their message peacefully," Ishraq said in a video message.

He urged local locals and youngsters not to venture out on the main roads of the area to register their protest.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to Delhiites to maintain peace, saying violence cannot be tolerated in a civilized society.

The Aam Aadmi Party also appealed to the people to not indulge in any violence and hold demonstrations peacefully.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said people should maintain peace and protest peacefully.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Seelamour protests Citizenship Act protests AAP
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp