Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police names ex-Congress MLA Asif Khan, six others in FIR in Jamia violence

The other accused in the case are local politicians Ashu Khan, Mustafa and Haider, AISA member Chandan Kumar, SIO member Asif Tanha, and CYSS member Kasim Usmani.

Published: 18th December 2019 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Former Congress MLA Asif Khan speaks to media personnel as he arrives at Jamia Nagar Police Station in New Delhi on Wednesday

Former Congress MLA Asif Khan speaks to media personnel as he arrives at Jamia Nagar Police Station in New Delhi on Wednesday| Arun Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the FIR filed in connection with the violent protests at Jamia Millia Islamia, the police have named seven people, including student leaders and former Congress MLA Asif Khan.

The FIR was registered on Monday at Jamia Nagar police station alongside another one at New Friends Colony (NFC) police station. Acting on the FIR registered at NFC police station, under sections of rioting and assault on a public servant, among others, 10 men were identified and arrested. Police conducted raids in areas near the university and held these men under the sections.

Both the FIRs were filed on the basis of statements of SHOs of the respective police stations. However, no arrests have yet been made in connection with the FIR filed at Jamia Nagar police station. An officer said the investigation is still underway.

ALSO READ| 20 injured in clash, one lost an eye: Jamia administration on Citizenship Act stir

The three students named in the Jamia Nagar FIR are Chandan Kumar from All India Students’ Association; Asif Tanha from Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) and Kasim Usmani from Chatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS).

Police said the former Congress MLA went to Jamia Nagar police station on Wednesday afternoon to surrender but wasn’t detained. A senior police officer said, "No one can just land in a police station and expect to be arrested. This is a very early stage of the investigation." In the FIR, three men, identified as local politicians, have also been named. They are Ashu Khan, Mustafa and Haider, all residents of Abu Fazal in Jamia Nagar.

The FIR said that Ashu Khan and Asif Khan had been instigating the people for 2-3 days, while the remaining five were leading the protest on Sunday.

It said that the protesters blocked the Mathura road and started pelting stones at police personnel deployed in the area. “While the SHO and other police personnel tried to pacify the crowd, the protesters raised slogans of ‘Police, media, go back!” the FIR read, adding that the protesters vandalised public property.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamia Violence Citizenship act Asif Khan Delhi Police CAA stir Jamia Protests
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp