Delhi police names ex-Congress MLA Asif Khan, six others in FIR in Jamia violence

NEW DELHI: In the FIR filed in connection with the violent protests at Jamia Millia Islamia, the police have named seven people, including student leaders and former Congress MLA Asif Khan.

The FIR was registered on Monday at Jamia Nagar police station alongside another one at New Friends Colony (NFC) police station. Acting on the FIR registered at NFC police station, under sections of rioting and assault on a public servant, among others, 10 men were identified and arrested. Police conducted raids in areas near the university and held these men under the sections.

Both the FIRs were filed on the basis of statements of SHOs of the respective police stations. However, no arrests have yet been made in connection with the FIR filed at Jamia Nagar police station. An officer said the investigation is still underway.

The three students named in the Jamia Nagar FIR are Chandan Kumar from All India Students’ Association; Asif Tanha from Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) and Kasim Usmani from Chatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS).

Police said the former Congress MLA went to Jamia Nagar police station on Wednesday afternoon to surrender but wasn’t detained. A senior police officer said, "No one can just land in a police station and expect to be arrested. This is a very early stage of the investigation." In the FIR, three men, identified as local politicians, have also been named. They are Ashu Khan, Mustafa and Haider, all residents of Abu Fazal in Jamia Nagar.

The FIR said that Ashu Khan and Asif Khan had been instigating the people for 2-3 days, while the remaining five were leading the protest on Sunday.

It said that the protesters blocked the Mathura road and started pelting stones at police personnel deployed in the area. “While the SHO and other police personnel tried to pacify the crowd, the protesters raised slogans of ‘Police, media, go back!” the FIR read, adding that the protesters vandalised public property.