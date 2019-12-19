20 injured in clash, one lost an eye: Jamia administration on Citizenship Act stir

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jamia administration on Wednesday put out an assessment of the material damage and injuries to students in the campus brawl with the police. It said as many as 20 students suffered severe injuries during the fracas, with one losing an eye and another sustaining fracture in both the legs. It also said significant damage was wrought to the varsity property during the incident.

“A final-year LLM student lost sight in one eye. He was beaten by the police after they broke into the library on Sunday evening. Another sustained fracture in both legs. He is admitted to a hospital,” Waseem Ahmed Khan, the proctor of the varsity, told this newspaper.

“Kisi ke haath tutey hain, kisi ki taangey (some have broken hands while others have broken legs). Around 20 students were beaten up and sustained severe injuries,” he added. He said that while some of them are still under treatment at hospitals, others have been discharged.

Earlier, the varsity administration had put the toll of the injured in the campus clash with the police at around 200. An injured Minhajjuddin, the LLM student, lay on the floor of a washroom when someone shot a picture of his blood-splattered face and put it on social media. While his left eye has been damaged beyond repair, doctors are concerned about the right one as well. He is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Facing flak for allegedly unleashing mayhem on Jamia students on Sunday evening, the police have denied the charge of brutality.