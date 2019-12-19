Home Cities Delhi

20 injured in clash, one lost an eye: Jamia administration on Citizenship Act stir

Earlier, the varsity administration had put the toll of the injured in the campus clash with the police at around 200.

Published: 19th December 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Jamia Millia Islamia University library vandalised on Sunday night during a clash between police and students in New Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia University library vandalised on Sunday night during a clash between police and students in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jamia administration on Wednesday put out an assessment of the material damage and injuries to students in the campus brawl with the police. It said as many as 20 students suffered severe injuries during the fracas, with one losing an eye and another sustaining fracture in both the legs. It also said significant damage was wrought to the varsity property during the incident.

“A final-year LLM student lost sight in one eye. He was beaten by the police after they broke into the library on Sunday evening. Another sustained fracture in both legs. He is admitted to a hospital,” Waseem Ahmed Khan, the proctor of the varsity, told this newspaper.

ALSO READ| Citizenship Act stir: Parents, along with children, join students outside Jamia Millia Islamia

“Kisi ke haath tutey hain, kisi ki taangey (some have broken hands while others have broken legs). Around 20 students were beaten up and sustained severe injuries,” he added. He said that while some of them are still under treatment at hospitals, others have been discharged.

Earlier, the varsity administration had put the toll of the injured in the campus clash with the police at around 200. An injured Minhajjuddin, the LLM student, lay on the floor of a washroom when someone shot a picture of his blood-splattered face and put it on social media. While his left eye has been damaged beyond repair, doctors are concerned about the right one as well. He is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

ALSO READ| Delhi police names ex-Congress MLA Asif Khan, six others in FIR in Jamia violence

Facing flak for allegedly unleashing mayhem on Jamia  students on Sunday evening, the police have denied the charge of brutality.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamia Stir Jamia Protests Jamia Milia Islamia Jamia losses Jamia students Citizenship act CAA stir
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp