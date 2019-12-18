Home Cities Delhi

Jamia teachers take out peace march, raise voice against Citizenship Act, NRC

The Jamia Teachers' Association sought withdrawal of cases registered against students and adequate compensation for the loss of property during the police action on Sunday.

Published: 18th December 2019 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Jamia teachers and staff display placards during a peaceful protest march against the Citizenship Act in New Delhi

Jamia teachers and staff display placards during a peaceful protest march against the Citizenship Act in New Delhi| PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Jamia Teachers' Association on Wednesday "categorically" rejected the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens and said "we don't want another Partition".

The JTA, which took out a peace march to thank various universities that supported the Jamia students in their protest against the law, said it has set up a fact-finding committee to probe the "police brutality" on the campus in which more than 50 students were injured.

ALSO READ| Citizenship Act: Eight held for Seelampur violence, curbs imposed in northeast Delhi

The teachers' association also sought withdrawal of cases registered against students and adequate compensation for the loss of property during the police action on Sunday. The teachers' body said that strict action must be taken against those who used force on innocent students.

During the march, more than 500 teachers and research scholars carried placards reading "I stand with Jamia", "I am against CAA" and messages expressing gratitude to all supporting universities. The marchers also carried a large map of India showing sites of campus protests across the country.

ALSO READ| Jamia University violence: Delhi HC agrees to hear PIL seeking fact-finding committee

JTA secretary Majid Jamil said, "Our protest on December 13 against CAA was peaceful. After two hours, another protest was called. They wanted to proceed to Parliament peacefully. Police didn't allow. They fired teargas shells at Jamia students when they were writing their exams."

The JTA said such incidents have been happening repeatedly in Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University and other universities in the past few years. "We are going through a critical phase," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamia Teachers Association Citizenship Amendment Act CAA protests Jamia University Jamia unrest Jamia protest Citizenship act CAA unrest NRC
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp