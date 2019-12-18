No bullet injury to protester at Holy Family Hospital: MHA

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after allegations emerged that a third protestor, injured by gunshot during the Sunday violence at Jamia Milia Islamia was admitted to Holy Family Hospital, the authorities clarified that the patient did not have a bullet injury.

A senior official of Home Ministry, under which the Delhi Police functions, said it has been confirmed that the person admitted in Holy Family Hospital did not have any bullet injury.

Earlier it was reported that three persons were admitted to Safdarjung and Holy Family hospitals after the violence, with bullet injuries.

ALSO READ: No bullet fired by Delhi police during protests at Jamia, say MHA officials

While the one admitted at Holy Family Hospital was discharged, separate police and medical probes were on into the nature of injury of the two admitted at Safdarjung, he said, asserting that Delhi Police did not fire any bullet on protesters at Jamia and only used tear gas to control the crowd. Director of Holy family Father George PA too clarified there was no bullet injury.

He, however, added that patient’s discharge report does state ‘gunshot injury’ in section on ‘patient’s history’ because that is based on the statement of the patient, which was recorded during the time of admission in emergency department.

“Later when the investigation was conducted, it was found that the patient was not hit by any bullet. In the summary report it is explained that the patient had received injury from a foreign particle which can be anything. But definitely not bullet,” he told this newspaper.

Around 26 injured protestors including police personnel were taken to the Holy Family Hospital on Sunday after violence broke out outside Jamia Milia Islamia University. Meanwhile, two more alleged cases of bullet injury came up on Monday evening.

The Safdarjung Hospital had informed that two students from Jamia University — Sohaib (23) and Ajaz (22) — were admitted in the emergency ward on Sunday evening.Sources from the hospital had confirmed that one patient had received injury on chest and the other one on leg.

However, the doctors didn’t confirm whether they were gun or rubber bullet injuries.

Man in red a cop, not RSS volunteer

The Delhi Police on Tuesday clarified that a man seen in civil clothes in a video showing a few female Jamia students confronting the police was a constable posted with the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS), South District.

The man, in a red T-shirt and riot gear, was claimed to be a “RSS volunteer” on social media.