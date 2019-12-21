Home Cities Delhi

CAA stir: 40 detained in connection with violent protest in Delhi's Daryaganj

Police resorted to lathicharge and used water cannon to disperse protesters as violence marked a march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday.

Published: 21st December 2019 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police detained 40 people in connection with a violent protest in Daryaganj here on Friday, officials said.

According to the police, the protesters set ablaze a private car parked at Subhash Marg, Daryaganj.

The fire was immediately doused with water and fire extinguishers.

The Delhi Police resorted to lathicharge and used water cannon to disperse protesters as violence marked a march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday with stones being hurled on security personnel.

ALSO READ | Police use water cannons after protesters injure senior cop, torch vehicle in Delhi

Police, however, denied baton charging the protesters and using teargas, saying it used "mild force" and water cannon.

"Hours after the violent protest near Delhi Gate, around 42 injured people, including eight policemen, got medical treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital.

Two people admitted to the hospital have been seriously injured but their condition is not life-threatening at present.

One person who has suffered a fracture in his leg is admitted in a ward," Dr Kishore Singh, MS, Lok Nayak Hospital told PTI "On Friday afternoon, a large number of people gathered in the area of Jama Masjid for prayers.

After the prayers, they wanted to proceed towards Jantar Mantar, but police persuaded them not to march towards Jantar Mantar, as the capacity of Jantar Mantar is meant for gatherings below 1,000 and also as no prior permission had been granted," a senior police officer said.

The protesters heeded to police advice and dispersed from Jama Masjid, but later assembled at Delhi Gate.

In the evening, some anti-social elements in the gathering started breaking the barricades and indulged in stone-pelting in a bid to march towards Jantar Mantar against the police advice.

Police used water cannon and absolutely minimum force to push them back, police said.

They also set ablaze a private car parked at Subhash Marg, Daryaganj.

However, the fire was immediately doused with water and fire extinguishers.

A total of 58 companies of security force personnel were brought in from outside to bolster the strength of local police.

There were large gatherings also in the areas of Seelampur, Shastri Park, Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh.

Senior officers, with the help of prominent locals of the respective areas, constantly persuaded them and they were dispersed peacefully, the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp