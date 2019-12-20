Home Nation

Police use water cannons after protesters injure senior cop, torch vehicle in Delhi

By the evening, thousands of protestors assembled at Seelampur area where the demonstration turned violent.

Published: 20th December 2019 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday

A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

New Delhi: Police used water cannons to disperse the crowd that turned violent near Delhi Gate on Friday evening. The cops managed to disperse the mob after an hour. 
 
The cops stopped a massive crowd of protestors at Daryaganj area of Old Delhi. The situation turned violent after a few in crowd set fire to a vehicle parked outside the DCP (Central) office at the Delhi Gate. 
 
Eyewitnesses said many protestors, who were at Seelampur area, moved to the Jama Masjid protest site as the crowd there was swelling following the afternoon prayers. 

As the Protesters in central Delhi started leaving for their homes after appeals from the clergyman at Nabi Bakhsh mosque, those from northeast Delhi started to move to Delhi Gate. 

ALSO READ: Protesting against citizenship law to safeguard Constitution, says Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad
 
These protestors demanded that they be allowed to reach the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar. However, police denied them permission saying they can't move further from the Delhi Gate area. 

By the evening, thousands of protestors assembled at Seelampur area where the demonstration turned violent. The agitators resorted to stone-pelting after the clash with police personnel deployed there. 

"Thousands protesting in Seemapuri got violent and started pelting stones," a senior police officer said, adding, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Rohit Rajbir Singh got injured on his head during the stone-pelting.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship act Delhi violence CAA Jama Masjid Delhi Police
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp