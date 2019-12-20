Police use water cannons after protesters injure senior cop, torch vehicle in Delhi

By Express News Service

New Delhi: Police used water cannons to disperse the crowd that turned violent near Delhi Gate on Friday evening. The cops managed to disperse the mob after an hour.



The cops stopped a massive crowd of protestors at Daryaganj area of Old Delhi. The situation turned violent after a few in crowd set fire to a vehicle parked outside the DCP (Central) office at the Delhi Gate.



Eyewitnesses said many protestors, who were at Seelampur area, moved to the Jama Masjid protest site as the crowd there was swelling following the afternoon prayers.

As the Protesters in central Delhi started leaving for their homes after appeals from the clergyman at Nabi Bakhsh mosque, those from northeast Delhi started to move to Delhi Gate.

These protestors demanded that they be allowed to reach the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar. However, police denied them permission saying they can't move further from the Delhi Gate area.

By the evening, thousands of protestors assembled at Seelampur area where the demonstration turned violent. The agitators resorted to stone-pelting after the clash with police personnel deployed there.

"Thousands protesting in Seemapuri got violent and started pelting stones," a senior police officer said, adding, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Rohit Rajbir Singh got injured on his head during the stone-pelting.