Chandrashekhar Azad remanded to 14-day judicial custody for Daryaganj violence

The court sent 15 people arrested in connection with the violence in Daryaganj to two days' judicial custody.

Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad addressing his supporters (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been remanded to 14 days' judicial custody in connection with the violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj.

He was produced before a city court after being arrested on Saturday morning. His outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar on Friday.

Azad, who was arrested earlier in the day, sought bail from the court on the ground that there is no evidence that he instigated the Jama Masjid crowd to go to Delhi Gate where the protesters had turned violent.

Police opposed his bail plea on the ground that he may threaten witnesses and his judicial remand is necessary for the sake of law and order.

Earlier, a lawyer had requested the court to direct the investigating officer to give details of Azad's whereabouts.

According to police, the protesters had set ablaze a private car parked at Subhash Marg area on Friday evening. The fire was immediately doused. 

Forty persons were detained in connection with the protest and subsequent violence. Out of them, eight minors were released early Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)

