Citizenship Act stir: Patriotic slogans rent the air at India Gate

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A large number of people gathered at the India Gate here to voice their dissent against the new citizenship law and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“On December 15, police barged into our university’s campus and used tear gas. During that incident, I sustained a head injury and the irony is that the police have filed a case of culpable homicide against me,” said Chandan Kumar, a Jamia Millia Islamia student.



The protesters raised slogans against the CAA, NRC and the government and sang patriotic and revolutionary songs — ‘Sare Jahan se Accha’ and ‘Hum honge kamyab’.

“My family came to India from Bangladesh after 1971. We are not opposing this just because it is anti-Muslim, but it is anti-human too,” said Raju Sarkar, a student of Jamia.

“The CAA won’t be accepted on the basis of religion. We won’t stop here and this will go ahead. We want government to repeal CAA,” said N Sai Balaji, former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president.

The protests were mostly from different colleges, including Jamia Millia Islamia, JNU and Jamia Hamdard.

