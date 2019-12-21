Home Cities Delhi

Citizenship Act stir: Patriotic slogans rent the air at India Gate

The protests were mostly from different colleges, including Jamia Millia Islamia, JNU and Jamia Hamdard.

Published: 21st December 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

An agitator holds up a photograph of Mahatma Gandhi at Indian Gate on Friday.

An agitator holds up a photograph of Mahatma Gandhi at Indian Gate on Friday. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A large number of people gathered at the India Gate here to voice their dissent against the new citizenship law and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“On December 15, police barged into our university’s campus and used tear gas. During that incident, I sustained a head injury and the irony is that the police have filed a case of culpable homicide against me,” said Chandan Kumar, a Jamia Millia Islamia student.

ALSO READ | CAA stir: 40 detained in connection with violent protest in Delhi's Daryaganj

The protesters raised slogans against the CAA, NRC and the government and sang patriotic and revolutionary songs — ‘Sare Jahan se Accha’ and ‘Hum honge kamyab’.

“My family came to India from Bangladesh after 1971. We are not opposing this just because it is anti-Muslim, but it is anti-human too,” said Raju Sarkar, a student of Jamia.

“The CAA won’t be accepted on the basis of religion. We won’t stop here and this will go ahead. We want government to repeal CAA,” said N Sai Balaji, former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president.

(With PTI inputs)

Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Image for representational purposes.
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
