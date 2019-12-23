Home Cities Delhi

CAA stir: 93 students detained for protesting outside Assam Bhawan demanding release of RTI activist

The police said 93 students, including 52 women, were detained and they were taken to the Mandir Marg police station.

Published: 23rd December 2019 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi protests

Students protest against Citizenship Law at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thurday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ninety-three students were detained from outside Assam Bhawan on Monday when they were demanding the release of RTI activist Akhil Gogoi who was arrested amid violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act across the state.

There was heavy police deployment and barricading outside the venue even before the protesters reached there and the students claimed that they were detained as soon as they began their agitation.

ALSO READ: 31 arrested for violence during anti-CAA stir in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur

The police said 93 students, including 52 women, were detained and they were taken to the Mandir Marg police station.

The protest call was given by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU).

ALSO READ | Rampur CAA stir: Man alleges brother shot by cop, was alive but unattended in hospital for hours

Before the protest outside Assam Bhawan, 46 students were detained from outside UP Bhawan when they reached there to protest police action on civilians in the state during the protests against the new citizenship law.

When protesters reached the venue, they were told that prohibitory orders are in place, which ban the assembly of four or more persons.

Students claimed that they were roughed up while they were being detained.

At the police station, they sang songs demanding freedom.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akhil Gogoi Assam Bhawan
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp