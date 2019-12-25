Why is Arvind Kejriwal not wearing his trademark muffler? Delhi CM responds

By Online Desk

As Delhiites battle the longest cold spell in two decades, Twitterati were concerned after spotting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal without his trademark woollen scarf which earned him the title 'Muffler Man'.

Kejriwal responded that he had taken off the muffler a long time ago but this had probably gone unnoticed. “I had taken the muffler off a long time back. You didn’t notice. It is very cold. You all take care,” he tweeted.

The muffler was also used by his political rivals to mock him in his early days.

But the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its boss Kejriwal turned it into a weapon as his supporters ran an election campaign with the tagline “Muffler Man Returns” in 2015 when they won 67 of the Delhi's 70 Assembly seats.

During the onset of winters in Delhi, the hashtag #MufflerMan has trended on Twitter multiple times over the years.

With Delhi set to go polls in 2020, 'Acche beete paanch saal-lage raho Kejriwal' is the slogan of the Aam Aadmi Party.

With the launch of the slogan, the party kick-started its campaign for the assembly polls scheduled to be held early next year.

The AAP will fight this election in collaboration with election strategist Prashant Kishor's consultancy firm I-PAC.