Will implement good suggestions from BJP's chargesheet: Kejriwal replies to criticisms

Reacting to the charges, Arvind Kejriwal said one should keep his critics close to himself, referring to the words of poet Kabir Das.

Published: 28th December 2019 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that his party will go through the 'aarop patra' (charge sheet) released by the BJP against his government and implement the "good suggestions" given in it in the next five years.

The Delhi BJP on Saturday released an 'aarop patra' against the Aam Aadmi Party government, alleging that it misguided and befooled people in the last five years and "failed" to fulfil the promises made during the 2015 assembly election.

Reacting to the charges, Kejriwal said one should keep his critics close to himself, referring to the words of poet Kabir Das,'nindak niyare rakhiye'.

ALSO READ: CM Arvind Kejriwal presents report card at town hall event, lists 10 achievements

"We will go through the 'aarop patra' of the BJP and whatever good suggestions have been given in it we will implement it in the next five years. We want everyone to review our work and point out our shortcomings and give suggestions so that we can do more good work," he said.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters that the AAP welcomes the positive suggestions made by the BJP.

"The AAP govt has worked relentlessly in the past 5 years. We will go through the points made by the BJP and take the positive suggestions made by them. We hope that the BJP will also review our upcoming tenure of the governance," said Sisodia.

He condemned the language used by the BJP in the chargesheet.

"We do not stoop down to that level and use such language. We condemn any abusive language and we believe that when a political party has no issue to fight election then they take help of abuses," he said.

Sisodia raised a comparison between the work done in 5 years of the AAP government and 12 years of the BJP-run MCDs.

"We have governed Delhi only for the last 5 years but the BJP is running the MCDs for the past 12 years hence it is apt to first compare the works of both of them.

"For example, let's take the education model of the MCD because primary schools of Delhi are under the MCDs. When children from MCD schools join Delhi government schools, we have witnessed that they cannot read the textbook of class 2, therefore, we give them that training. This is the reality of MCD's governance and by such model, they are ruining the future of Delhi," Sisodia said.

Assembly polls are likely to be held early next year in Delhi.

The AAP had won 67 out of 70 seats in the 2015 elections.

TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party Delhi Assembly Polls BJP Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia AAP Report Card
