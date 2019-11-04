Home Cities Delhi

Lawyers of Delhi courts protest against clash with police at Tis Hazari, abstain from judicial work

Lawyers at the six district courts in Delhi are boycotting work throughout the day and the future course of action will be decided after meetings.

Lawyers protesting outside Supreme Court.

Lawyers protesting outside Supreme Court. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Advocates in the Delhi High Court and all district courts here on Monday abstained from judicial work protesting against the clash between lawyers and police in the Tis Hazari court complex on Saturday.

The lawyers are not participating and appearing in proceedings and only proxy counsel are taking dates.

Advocate Naginder Benipal, executive member of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, said lawyers have supported and cooperated with the call to abstain from work in the high court.

"We are abstaining from work in solidarity and in view of the attack on lawyers by policemen. An executive committee meeting will be held during the day in which the future course of action will be decided," he said.

Similarly, lawyers at the six district courts in the national capital Tis Hazari, Karkardooma, Saket, Dwarka, Rohini and Patiala House-- are boycotting work throughout the day and the future course of action will be decided after meetings later in the day.

Advocate Dhir Singh Kasana, general secretary of Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Association in Delhi said complete boycott is being observed at Saket District court and the public is not allowed inside court premises.

"We are not allowing any lawyer to go inside courtrooms. We are sitting at the gate and requesting all to participate," he said.

"We will hold a meeting at 5 pm and decide the future course of action. We want the culprits to be arrested," said Kasana, who is also participating at the dharna to protest against the incident.

ALSO READ: Delhi High Court orders judicial inquiry into clash at Tis Hazari court

Another lawyer Manish Bhadauria said lawyers have gathered at the gate of the Karkardooma district courts and all police officials have been removed from the premises.

Advocate Rakesh Chahar, secretary of Rohini Bar Association, said lawyers at the Rohini District Courts complex are abstaining from work.

Advocate R K Wadhwa, chairman of the New Delhi Bar Association, said, "Lawyers have matters to argue today but they feel that what has happened was wrong and hence they are not appearing in hearings. Everybody is demanding security and safety for lawyers".

He further said less number of police officials are present at the Patiala District Courts complex and those present are without weapons.

Advocate Jaiveer Singh Chauhan, secretary of Tis Hazari Bar Association, said lawyers at Tis Hazari are boycotting work.

Advocate K C Mittal, chairman of Bar Council of Delhi said they support all bar associations and will observe the strike.

"We will help them out. It is in the larger interest of society. We will be taking feedback from bar associations and support them," he said.

