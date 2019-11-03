Home Cities Delhi

SIT formed for probing Tis Hazari clash, ASI suspended: Delhi Police to HC

The special investigation team of the crime branch will probe the matter.

Police personnel at Tis Hazari Court complex after clashes between lawyers and police personnel in New Delhi. (Photo | Arun kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Sunday told the high court that a special investigation team has been formed to look into the clash between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari court here.

Advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi Police, told a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar, which was hearing the matter after taking suo motu cognisance of media reports on the incident, that one assistant sub inspector had been suspended and another transferred for alleged involvement in the clash.

The police also informed the court that four FIRs have been registered in connection with the clash under relevant sections, including charges of attempt to murder.

ALSO READ | Tis Hazari Court clash: Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, city police chief, chief secretary

Lawyers and police had clashed at Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday afternoon during which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while 17 vehicles vandalised, according to officials and eyewitnesses.

Two station house officers (SHOs) and an additional commissioner were among the 20 personnel injured, police said and claimed that eight lawyers were hurt in the incident.

Lawyers, however, said more of their colleagues were injured than the number claimed by police.

They also claimed that two advocates were injured in police firing, but police said they fired in the air.

Registrar General (RG) Dinesh Kumar Sharma said a closed-door meeting was held in the morning by the chief justice and senior most judges of the high court.

The meeting was also attended by senior police officers and additional chief secretary of the Delhi government, he said.

After the meeting got over, the court decided to hold a hearing at 1 pm, he said.

ALSO READ | Lawyer injured, police vehicle torched as cops, advocates clash at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court

The Bar Council of India has written a letter to the high court seeking a direction to the Delhi lieutenant governor and other authorities to lodge an FIR under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Arms Act against the police officials.

The letter also sought immediate arrest of responsible police officials and initiation of a judicial enquiry by a retired Supreme Court or high court judge.

