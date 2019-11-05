Home Cities Delhi

Tis Hazari Court clash: Police personnel hold protest outside Delhi headquarters

On Monday, IPS Association had also said that the police personnel all around the country stands with those who were assaulted and humiliated by lawyers.

Published: 05th November 2019 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police officials held protest demonstration against the recent attack by lawyers at the Police headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday

Delhi Police officials held protest against the recent attack by lawyers at the Police headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Police personnel on Tuesday held a protest outside Police Head Quarters (PHQ), against the clash that broke out between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on November 2.

On Monday, IPS Association had also said that the police personnel all around the country stands with those who were assaulted and humiliated.

"Incident involving police and lawyers unfortunate. All should take a balanced view of it based on facts in public domain. Countrywide, police stands in solidarity with those police personnel subjected to physical assault and humiliation. Condemn all attempts to break law, by anyone!" the IPS association tweeted.

The development came a day after the chairman of the coordination committee of all bar associations of district courts, Mahavir Sharma stated that advocates in all district courts in the national capital will abstain from work indefinitely.

ALSO READ | Tis Hazari violence: Delhi Police shunts top official

On the other hand, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has appealed to the members of the legal fraternity to maintain peace and harmony in the courts and resume their court work from Tuesday.

Lawyers have been protesting at several places across the city against the scuffle that took place in Tis Hazari. A group of lawyers also protested outside the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding the enforcement of Lawyers' Protection Act.

One Assistant Sub-Inspector has been suspended and a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the violence on Saturday where a clash had broken out between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at Tis Hazari court, in which several police officials and lawyers were injured.

A total of around 20 police personnel including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), two Station House Officers (SHOs) and eight lawyers sustained injuries in the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tis Hazari Court Delhi Police
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp