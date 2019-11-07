Home Cities Delhi

Lawyers-police clash: Trial courts paralysed, litigants left in lurch

Lawyers turned up at the main entrance and raised slogans against Delhi Police and requested the public to support their cause. 

Published: 07th November 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

People wait outside the Saket District Court Complex during a protest by lawyers over the recent Tis Hazari Court clashes.

People wait outside the Saket District Court Complex during a protest by lawyers over the recent Tis Hazari Court clashes.

By Somrita Ghosh &  Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Saket Court on Wednesday shut its gates for public hearing and litigation as 
lawyers continued to protest over the clash between advocates and the police at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex on November 2.

On Wednesday morning, litigants gathered at the court entrance to meet their lawyers only to find that the gates were shut and barricades were installed inside the court premises. Lawyers turned up at the main entrance and raised slogans against Delhi Police and requested the public to support their cause. 

ALSO READ | Police protest: SC lawyer serves notice to Delhi top cop Amulya Patnaik

“Today is the third day that I have been turned back by the lawyers. Their issue is not being sidelined but lawyers should also think about their own clients…what about our matters, that are being unnecessarily delayed even as the lawyers charge hefty amounts,” said Shailendra Upadhyay, a resident of RK Puram.

A lawyer from the Saket court told the newspaper that the members are adamant about their demands and will continue to protest. “FIR against the lawyers from Saket court is obnoxious. There are no strong reasons to do so. The whole thing agitated because of Delhi Police. What about our safety, security and rights? We have the right to protest against what the police did,” said another lawyer.

Meanwhile, lawyers at other district courts said that the arrest of officers who ordered lathi-charge and opened fire on lawyers was their major demand. Their other demand, they said, was the formation of The Advocates’ Rights’ Act.

Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday.
