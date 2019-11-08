Retailers blamed for soaring onion prices in Delhi

Rahiba R Parveen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As onion prices skyrocketed in Delhi and the National Capital Region, vegetable vendors in wholesale markets said on Thursday that they were providing enough stocks of onion at a reasonable price and only the retail prices were high. The prices have risen significantly, reaching Rs 100 a kilo at several places in Delhi.

“There is no excessive price in the wholesale market. The excuses retailers are making about a shortage of stock in the markets is wrong. We are selling onions for Rs 25 to Rs 35 a kilo to anyone who is coming to buy,” said Rajender Sharma, general secretary of the Onion and Potato Merchants Association at the Azadpur wholesale vegetable market.



He said that the government should step in and keep a check on the retailers, who were selling onions at unreasonably high prices.

“The retailers are purchasing the onions at a reasonable price, but selling them at triple the price. The government must take action against the retailers whose margin is high,” Sharma said and added that enough stocks had arrived from Rajasthan and there was nothing to worry about as the prices would come down in the coming days.

“The situation won’t be bad as the Rajasthan crop is arriving and is good. The prices can go up due to any reason as it is a perishable item. Ultimately it is God’s decision to stop rains in Maharashtra and elsewhere to bring relief to the country,” he added.



The prices ranged from Rs 70 to Rs 100 a kilo on Wednesday in parts of Delhi.In some areas in south Delhi, including Lajpat Nagar and Greater Kailash, onions sold for Rs 100 a kilo, while in east Delhi, they were sold for Rs 70 per kg, while in north and west Delhi, the prices were Rs 80 a kilo and Rs 60 a kilo, respectively.



Onion prices



September 2019: Rs 100

October 1 2019: Rs 55



November 2018: Rs 35 a kg



November 6 2019:

South Delhi: Rs 100

North Delhi: Rs 80

East Delhi: Rs 70

West Delhi: Rs 60