Delhi Police turn water cannons on protesting students of JNU

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday resorted to water cannons on students and members of the Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) who staged a protest outside the varsity campus over a reported fee hike and the hostel draft manual.

The protest took place as the varsity held its third convocation on Monday, with Vice President N. Venkaiah Naidu and Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' invited as speakers.

While Naidu has left the campus, Pokhriyal was still reported to be inside the university premises.

The students' union has called for a boycott of the convocation and demanded the rollback of the hostel draft manual and fee hike proposed by the administration.

In its latest orders, the JNU administration massively hiked the hostel, mess and security fee by a reported 400 per cent. It also limited the hostel timings.