JNU must protect itself from controversies: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

A clash broke out between students and the police during a protest organised by JNUSU.

Published: 12th November 2019 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Commenting on the protest organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) over fee hike, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday and said that the institution must protect itself from such "controversies".

"JNU must protect itself from such controversies. Nobody is against the students protesting but spreading violence and fanning anarchy is not right," he said in New Delhi.

"The students should not get violent," the Union Minister added.

On Monday, a clash broke out between students and the police during a protest organised by JNUSU.

Hundreds of students took part in the protest against "massive fee hike" and a new hostel manual which also includes provisions on dress code and curfew timings. They raised slogans against the university administration and the government.

The protest turned into a scuffle outside the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) auditorium where Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was addressing the third annual convocation. The students removed a barricade and came face to face with the police. 

