JNU protest: Traffic near university affected due to demonstration by students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Road traffic near Jawaharlal Nehru University was affected on Monday by a demonstration by students against a fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions in the institute, the police said.



“Obstruction in traffic from Baba Gangnath Marg to JNU due to demonstration,” Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.



ALSO READ: JNU students say 'academic emergency' at varsity, demand VC's removal



“Traffic Movement is closed on Nelson Mandela Marg from Police Station Vasant Vihar to Police Station Vasant Kunj due to demonstration. Kindly avoid the stretch,” it said in another tweet.

Hundreds of JNU students protested outside the All India Council for Technical Education auditorium, where the university’s convocation was being held, against the administration’s “anti-students” policy.