JNU students say 'academic emergency' at varsity, demand VC's removal

After the protest got over at 7 pm outside the AICTE building, the students moved back to the varsity campus and said they will continue the strike.

JNU

JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The protesting students of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Monday said the varsity is facing an "academic emergency" and demanded the removal of V-C M Jagadesh Kumar "for his inability to carry out the role of a Vice-Chancellor in any reasonable and democratic manner".

They also reiterated their demand for the withdrawal of draft hostel manual.

The students' union has been on a strike for close to a fortnight against demanding withdrawal of the draft hostel manual, in which service charges of Rs 1,700 were introduced and the one-time refundable mess security fee has been hiked from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000.

The rent for a single-seater room has been increased from Rs 20 per month to Rs 600 per month, while rent for a double-seater room has been increased to Rs 300 per month from Rs 10 per month.

The draft hostel manual also has provisions for dress code and curfew timings, the students' union alleged, even as the administration denied these two claims.

On Monday, the protests against the issue escalated with students marching from JNU campus to the AICTE building, breaking barricades, where the third convocation of the varsity was being held.

They protested for close to nine hours and the air resonated with slogans of "Humein chahiye Azaadi curfew se, dress code se" to the thumping of dhaplis.

The students' union also had the support of other parties like BAPSA, Kshatra RJD and Congress-backed NSUI.

After the protest got over at 7 pm outside the AICTE building, the students moved back to the varsity campus and said they will continue the strike.

In a statement, they said, "Due to the 999 per cent fee hike that is being imposed on us, the University today faces an unprecedented crisis, with an overwhelming number of its students facing a threat to their academic future".

"For a university where a majority of students come from the most marginalized backgrounds in this country, it no wonder that many of the degree receiving students participating in the convocation also joined the protest," they said.

The students' union office-bearers also submitted a memorandum of demands to HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', who was stuck inside the venue for close to six hours due to the protests.

"While the MHRD Minister met the Students Union, it is shameful that the VC continued to hide and refused to meet the students," they said.

The students alleged the varsity is facing an "academic emergency" created by the administration.

Reiterating their demands, they said that a meeting on hostel rules be reconvened in the presence of student representatives and all "regressive parts" pertaining to clothing/timings/etc be revoked.

"The 999 per cent fee hike from 2,740 to 30,100 annually must be rolled back immediately," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the All India Students' Association (AISA) appealed to the students community to observe National Protest Day on their campuses on November 14 in support of the JNU students and against the National Education Policy.

