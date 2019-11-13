May extend odd-even scheme if required: Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi pollution

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the air pollution in the national capital nearing severe category, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday hinted at the extension of the Odd-Even scheme.

“We are thinking about the odd-even scheme. If need be we will extend it but first we have to see,” Kejriwal said after he inaugurated a Mohalla Clinic in GK-I area.

He said that he was concerned about the image that the world was getting due to the rising air pollution in the Capital of the country.

“I am worried about the health of the people of Delhi. I am also concerned about the image of the city being projected in the world. When the pollution was at an emergency for two days, German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Delhi, what image will she carry about the country's national capital," the Chief Minister said.

The road rationing scheme has been in place from November 4 and will be concluded on 15 of this month, if not extended.

For two days in view of Sikh festival Guru Purab, the scheme was suspended on 11 and 12 November and the air pollution has hit back inching closer to the emergency levels.

“The air quality got better by October 10, but after stubble-burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, the pollution levels increased again. Despite the Supreme Court's direction, the two states continue to burn stubble and people of Delhi are at the receiving end," Kejriwal said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gets his blood pressure checked during a visit to Mohalla Clinic in New Delhi Wednesday

He said the possible solution to stubble burning is to convert it to CNG. “Many factories in Punjab are ready to convert stubble into coal and electric power distribution company NTPC is ready to buy that coal."



He also tweeted requesting the Opposition to not object to the scheme which is in its third edition.

“I appeal to the opposition not to oppose odd even. Pollution has increased significantly. The whole of Delhi is demanding odd even. The opposition should support the public,” the chief minister tweeted in the day.