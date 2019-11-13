Home Cities Delhi

May extend odd-even scheme if required: Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi pollution

Delhi-NCR gasped for breath today as the noxious smog resulting from raging farm fires and unfavourable weather pushed pollution levels in the region towards the 'emergency' zone.

Published: 13th November 2019 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the air pollution in the national capital nearing severe category, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday hinted at the extension of the Odd-Even scheme. 

“We are thinking about the odd-even scheme. If need be we will extend it but first we have to see,” Kejriwal said after he inaugurated a Mohalla Clinic in GK-I area. 

He said that he was concerned about the image that the world was getting due to the rising air pollution in the Capital of the country. 

“I am worried about the health of the people of Delhi. I am also concerned about the image of the city being projected in the world. When the pollution was at an emergency for two days, German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Delhi, what image will she carry about the country's national capital," the Chief Minister said.

ALSO READ | Odd-even scheme: SC asks Kejriwal government, CPCB to furnish pollution data

The road rationing scheme has been in place from November 4 and will be concluded on 15 of this month, if not extended.  

For two days in view of Sikh festival Guru Purab, the scheme was suspended on 11 and 12 November and the air pollution has hit back inching closer to the emergency levels. 

“The air quality got better by October 10, but after stubble-burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, the pollution levels increased again. Despite the Supreme Court's direction, the two states continue to burn stubble and people of Delhi are at the receiving end," Kejriwal said. 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gets his blood pressure checked during a visit to Mohalla Clinic in New Delhi Wednesday

He said the possible solution to stubble burning is to convert it to CNG. “Many factories in Punjab are ready to convert stubble into coal and electric power distribution company NTPC is ready to buy that coal."
 
He also tweeted requesting the Opposition to not object to the scheme which is in its third edition. 

“I appeal to the opposition not to oppose odd even. Pollution has increased significantly. The whole of Delhi is demanding odd even. The opposition should support the public,” the chief minister tweeted in the day. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi air pollution Odd-Even scheme
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp