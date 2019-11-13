Rising pollution levels causing increase in eye allergies: Doctors

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Apart from affecting the lungs and hearts of the residents of the national capital, severe air pollution in the city has also led to a sharp rise in number of patients suffering from eyesight problems like allergy, burning of eyes, irritation and itching, claimed ophthalmologists.



“Patients with pre-existing dry eyes are experiencing exacerbation due to high pollution. We are observing an increase of 30 to 35 per cent in the number of patients coming to us with eye-related problems.



ALSO READ: Delhiites are giving anti-pollution masks a miss, here's why

Pollutants and dust in the air are one of the major reasons for eye allergies and vision-related problems,” said Dr. Ikeda Lal, ophthalmologist at Delhi Eye Centre and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr. Rajesh Sinha, Professor of Ophthalmology, AIIMS said that the increasing pollutant in the air have exacerbated the incidence of dry eye and ocular allergies. “If these are not taken care of immediately, prolonged exposure can lead to reduced vision,” Dr Sinha added.

Lal also said that people with complains of itching in the eyes are likely to suffer from allergic eye disease. Patients with pre-existing dry eyes may experience excessive dryness, irritation and burning due to ocular surface inflammation.



ALSO READ: Toxic air in Delhi fueled by rice fields that India doesn’t need



In case of any eye-related problems, consulting an ophthalmologist is recommended and exposure to polluted air should be minimised, the doctor said.



“See an eye doctor as soon as possible and avoid prolonged exposure of eyes to pollution,” the experts added.

What doctors suggest



These basic steps can be used as tips or precautions to help deal with allergy caused by pollution: Do not rub your eyes if they itch. Wash eyes with clean water; repeat if irritation persists. Cold compresses can relieve mild itching