Home Cities Delhi

AAP to observe ‘Dhokha Divas’ again to rally against BJP inroads in Delhi

Both the AAP and BJP have been taking shots at each other over taking credit for the decision for regularisation of the settlements.

Published: 14th November 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

AAP state convenor Gopal Rai (Centre) announces the party’s ‘Dhokha DIvas’ to protest Centre’s “false promise” to regularise colonies.

AAP state convener Gopal Rai (Centre) announces the party’s ‘Dhokha DIvas’ to protest Centre’s “false promise” to regularise colonies. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party will observe ‘Dhokha Divas’ on Saturday and hold rallies across Assembly constituencies to protest the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “false promise” to regularise unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

“The BJP is cheating the residents of the unauthorised colonies. Its leaders are going to these colonies to spread lies about the registration of the residents.  The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a massive protest on November 16 with the slogan of ‘Dhokha Nahi, Registry Do’,” announced Gopal Rai, state convenor of the party.

ALSO READ: BJP wooing residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi

Both the AAP and BJP have been taking shots at each other over taking credit for the decision for regularisation of the settlements. The Centre recently gave approval for providing ownership rights to people. The move has come ahead of assembly polls in Delhi, to be held early next year.

According to the AAP, rallies and meetings will be held at every unauthorised colony in every Assembly constituency during which all the cabinet ministers, MLAs, MPs, councillors and senior leaders will meet the residents.

ALSO READ: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeks time-bound implementation of Centre’s colony scheme

“The situation has changed as neither the Centre nor the L-G is ready to disclose whether the registration process will start before the election or not. We want to be clear that if the BJP does not start the registration process immediately then the AAP will launch much bigger protest against the party” Rai added.

State BJP is running multiple campaigns to “educate” residents of the illegal colonies that the state leadership has directed its district-level workers to help them in submission of applications for the conveyance deeds of their properties.

Game plan

Rallies, meetings will be held at every unauthorised colony during which all the cabinet ministers, MLAs, MPs, councillors will meet the residents

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dhokha Divas AAP Delhi BJP Gopal Rai
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp