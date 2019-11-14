AAP to observe ‘Dhokha Divas’ again to rally against BJP inroads in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party will observe ‘Dhokha Divas’ on Saturday and hold rallies across Assembly constituencies to protest the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “false promise” to regularise unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

“The BJP is cheating the residents of the unauthorised colonies. Its leaders are going to these colonies to spread lies about the registration of the residents. The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a massive protest on November 16 with the slogan of ‘Dhokha Nahi, Registry Do’,” announced Gopal Rai, state convenor of the party.



Both the AAP and BJP have been taking shots at each other over taking credit for the decision for regularisation of the settlements. The Centre recently gave approval for providing ownership rights to people. The move has come ahead of assembly polls in Delhi, to be held early next year.

According to the AAP, rallies and meetings will be held at every unauthorised colony in every Assembly constituency during which all the cabinet ministers, MLAs, MPs, councillors and senior leaders will meet the residents.



“The situation has changed as neither the Centre nor the L-G is ready to disclose whether the registration process will start before the election or not. We want to be clear that if the BJP does not start the registration process immediately then the AAP will launch much bigger protest against the party” Rai added.

State BJP is running multiple campaigns to “educate” residents of the illegal colonies that the state leadership has directed its district-level workers to help them in submission of applications for the conveyance deeds of their properties.

