Home Cities Delhi

Delhi air a toxic cocktail, schools shut due to pollution

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hinted at the possible extension of the Odd-Even scheme.

Published: 14th November 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Students cover their faces with masks to protect themselves from morning air pollution, at Firoz Shah Road.

Students cover their faces with masks to protect themselves from morning air pollution, at Firoz Shah Road. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the air quality in the National Capital inches towards emergency levels, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) task force recommended shutting down of schools and continued closure of industries, using coal and other such fuel, hot mix plants till November 15.

The AQI was near the 500 mark across Delhi-NCR on Wednesday. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hinted at the possible extension of the Odd-Even scheme. Air quality in the city dipped essentially on days when the scheme was called off in view of the Sikh festival Guru Purab for two days. “We are thinking about the odd-even scheme. If need be we will extend it but first we have to see,” Kejriwal said.

ALSO READ | Odd-even scheme: SC asks Kejriwal government, CPCB to furnish pollution data

“I am worried about the health of the people of Delhi. I am also concerned about the image of the city being projected in the world. When the pollution was at an emergency for two days, German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Delhi, what image will she carry about the country’s national capital,” the Chief Minister said.  

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court directed the Delhi government to furnish day-to-day AQI data pertaining to the capital till November 14. The Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta sought this data from the date on which the Odd-Even Scheme in Delhi was introduced. Similarly, day-to-day AQI data for the period between October 1 and December 31, 2018 has also been sought by the Court.

The direction was issued while hearing a matter concerning air pollution in Delhi NCR and other parts of Northern India. When the Bench took up the matter earlier, it had asked the Delhi government to explain the rationale behind implementing the odd-even scheme. The hearing is now scheduled for November 15, the day the Odd-Even scheme is supposed to end.

“In our view, little constructive efforts have been made by the government and other stakeholders to find solution to the problem,” a bench comprising outgoing Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice SA Bobde said.

Stubble burning

The road rationing scheme has been in place from November 4 and will be concluded on 15 of this month, if not extended. “The air quality got better by October 10, but after stubble-burning in Punjab and Haryana, the pollution levels increased again.

PIL on Odd-Even

The SC bench issued a notice to Delhi government on a PIL challenging its decision to enforce odd-even scheme to regulate movements of private vehicles. The government told the court that it is exploring technology to tackle air pollution.

Dwarka worst hit

The city’s overall AQI read 456 at 4 pm, up from 425 at 4 pm on Tuesday. Rohini and Dwarka Sector-8 were the most polluted with an AQI of 494, followed by Nehru Nagar (491) and Jahangirpuri (488). Farida-bad (448), Ghaziabad (481), Gurgaon (445).

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odd Even Scheme Arvind Kejriwal AAP
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp